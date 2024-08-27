----* PULLMAN Unamics, Inc., a public relations firm at NW 115 St., has been awarded a $10,000 annual contract to design and publish a quarterly newsletter for the American Humane Association and the Delta Society , focusing on information about dogs professionally trained to alert deaf or hearing-impaired people to important sounds in their environment.
A grant from pet food manufacturer Kal Kan is supporting the contract.
* Jeffrey Black, a special agent with the Idaho Department of Law Enforcement , will discuss substance abuse in the workplace at two seminar sessions at Lewis-Clark State College Tuesday.
The first session will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Williams Conference Center on campus at Lewiston.
Cost for the seminar, which is sponsored by LCSC's Vocational Extension, is $18 per person.
* Arlen L. Chaney, president of the Blount Inc. Sporting Equipment Division, was re-elected chairman of the board of the National Shooting Sports Foundation last month at the annual industry Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show at Las Vegas.
It is Chaney's fourth term as chairman of the largest shooting-hunting trade organization in the world.
* The Service Corps of Retired Executives will schedule regular office hours at the Lewis-Clark State College Small Business Development Center in the college's Administrative Building beginning Feb. 13.
A counselor will be available from 9 a.m. to noon that day and the second Tuesday of each other month thereafter.
SCORE is a volunteer organization sponsored by the Small Business Administration to provide business counseling to potential and existing small business owners and operators.
* Dr. R.C. Colburn of Lewiston Orthopaedic Associates attended a seminar on hip and knee arthritis and total joint replacements at Salt Lake City early last month.
Dr. John Kovach and Dr. Cammeron Hinman, also of Lewiston Orthopaedic Associates, attended a seminar on arthroscopic surgery at Salt Lake City in Janaury.
Both meetings were sponsored by the University of Utah Medical School .
* Maureen G. Shaffer, formerly a tax consultant in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, recently joined the public accounting firm of Pannell Kerr Forster , 301 D St., Lewiston, in its auditing and taxation departments.
She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and has experience as a bank loan officer and tax consultant.
* The Clearwater Private Industry Council , 1626B Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston, has earmarked $12,000 for customized training of new employees for new or expanding businesses in north central Idaho.
Funds will be distributed to qualified employers on a first-come, first-serve basis and may be used for training on the job site or in a classroom setting.
* Customers of Associates Financial Services Co. , 1708 G St., Lewiston, have been invited to attend a reception as part of Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served throughout the day and complimentary gifts will be distributed while supplies last.
* Lloyd Hooper of Bozeman, Mont., is the new director of communications for AIA Services Corp., a Lewiston-based holding copany with interests insurance, travel, credit cards and communications.
Hooper comes from Hospital Development Corporation where he served as senior director and recently directed a successful major fund-raising campaign for Tri-State Memorial Hospital at Clarkston.
* Mike's Heating and Air Conditioning , 3504 Ninth St., Lewiston, has started servicing all household appliances, such as stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers, as well as furnaces and air conditioners.
Darren L. Gill is the serviceman specializing in the appliance repair.
* National Seminars Group is presenting seminars on ''Powerful Business Writing Skills'' April 18 at Spokane and April 20 at Boise. The one-day workshop is designed for workers whose jobs include writing letters, memos, reports or proposals.
The cost is $98 per person, and more information is available by calling 1-800-258-7246.
* ''How to Deal with Employee Attitude Problems'' will be the topic of a one-day seminar at Spokane April 25. The seminar is sponsored by Keye Productivity Center , and the cost to attend is $98 per person.
More information is available by calling 1-800-821-3919.
* A one-day seminar for assistants and secretaries called ''The Take-Charge Assistant'' will be Aprill 17 at Boise and April 18 at Spokane. The cost to attend is $125 per person, and more information is available by calling 1-800-255-4141.
* John H. Skogmo, a trust officer the past 16 years in Montana and South Dakota, will move to Lewiston around Feb. 20 to open a personal trust department at West One Bank , 835 Main St., Lewiston. Skogmo is moving to Lewiston with his wife, Patti.
* Harriet Husemann of HH Plant , 523 Cedar Ave., Lewiston, recently completed a University of Idaho four-week, off-campus course in weed identification.
She also last month attended the Washington State University Cooperative Extension's Fifth Annual Inland Northwest Turf and Landscape Conference , a two-day meeting that included sessions on diagnosing plant problems, using plants in landscaping and integrated pest management to reduce pesticide use.
* Boise Cascade Office Products at Itasca, Ill., recently announced it is the first office products distributor to sell $1 billion worth of goods in a single fiscal year.
The division, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise Cascade Corp., has experienced a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent in sales volume and 15 percent in operating income since 1979, according to a news release.
* Idaho's construction industry for the second consecutive year established a new record for building permit valuation, according to First Security Bank's Idaho Construction Report .
Total Construction value in 1989 of $636 million exceeded the 1988 valuation of $578 million by 10 percent.
* Joan Pasco, executive director of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce , is the new president of the Idaho Association of Chambers of Commerce, which represents 38 chambers in the state.
Pasco was elected Jan. 30 at the association meeting held in conjunction with Business Day at the Idaho Legislature.
changes, promotions, attendance at seminars or completion of extra schooling.