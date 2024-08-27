----* PULLMAN Unamics, Inc., a public relations firm at NW 115 St., has been awarded a $10,000 annual contract to design and publish a quarterly newsletter for the American Humane Association and the Delta Society , focusing on information about dogs professionally trained to alert deaf or hearing-impaired people to important sounds in their environment.

A grant from pet food manufacturer Kal Kan is supporting the contract.

* Jeffrey Black, a special agent with the Idaho Department of Law Enforcement , will discuss substance abuse in the workplace at two seminar sessions at Lewis-Clark State College Tuesday.

The first session will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Williams Conference Center on campus at Lewiston.

Cost for the seminar, which is sponsored by LCSC's Vocational Extension, is $18 per person.

* Arlen L. Chaney, president of the Blount Inc. Sporting Equipment Division, was re-elected chairman of the board of the National Shooting Sports Foundation last month at the annual industry Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show at Las Vegas.

It is Chaney's fourth term as chairman of the largest shooting-hunting trade organization in the world.

* The Service Corps of Retired Executives will schedule regular office hours at the Lewis-Clark State College Small Business Development Center in the college's Administrative Building beginning Feb. 13.

A counselor will be available from 9 a.m. to noon that day and the second Tuesday of each other month thereafter.

SCORE is a volunteer organization sponsored by the Small Business Administration to provide business counseling to potential and existing small business owners and operators.

* Dr. R.C. Colburn of Lewiston Orthopaedic Associates attended a seminar on hip and knee arthritis and total joint replacements at Salt Lake City early last month.

Dr. John Kovach and Dr. Cammeron Hinman, also of Lewiston Orthopaedic Associates, attended a seminar on arthroscopic surgery at Salt Lake City in Janaury.

Both meetings were sponsored by the University of Utah Medical School .

* Maureen G. Shaffer, formerly a tax consultant in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, recently joined the public accounting firm of Pannell Kerr Forster , 301 D St., Lewiston, in its auditing and taxation departments.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and has experience as a bank loan officer and tax consultant.

* The Clearwater Private Industry Council , 1626B Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston, has earmarked $12,000 for customized training of new employees for new or expanding businesses in north central Idaho.

Funds will be distributed to qualified employers on a first-come, first-serve basis and may be used for training on the job site or in a classroom setting.

* Customers of Associates Financial Services Co. , 1708 G St., Lewiston, have been invited to attend a reception as part of Customer Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Refreshments will be served throughout the day and complimentary gifts will be distributed while supplies last.

* Lloyd Hooper of Bozeman, Mont., is the new director of communications for AIA Services Corp., a Lewiston-based holding copany with interests insurance, travel, credit cards and communications.