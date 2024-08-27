The mercury reached 102 degrees — againThe river was cool Friday, both above and below the water, for those enjoying Chestnut Beach at Clarkston as temperatures reached 102 degrees for the fourth day in a row. Friday’s high at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport marked eight days in a row that the thermometer spiked to 99 or above degrees, and the eighth time this year that temperatures reached triple digits. Friday’s high was 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service, but far from the record of 113 degrees hit in 1928. Look for an end to the Lewiston-Clarkston heat wave today, with the high dropping to a balmy 89 degrees. Tribune/Steve Hanks