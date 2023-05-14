15 Spokane Humane Society volunteers resign

Pebbles, a chocolate lab mix, curiously eyes the camera during an assessment hosted by Dogs Playing For Life at the Spokane Humane Society four years ago. About 15 volunteers have resigned from the shelter amid a disagreement with management. The volunteers who left ran the Dogs Playing for Life program.

 Libby Kamrowski

About 15 volunteers resigned last month from the Spokane Humane Society, claiming the administration was hostile and dismissed volunteers’ ideas.

Humane society leadership denied those claims, saying the volunteers didn’t like several changes to the organization, including a new chain of command.