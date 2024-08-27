Teen’s body ID’d decades later, but mystery looms

Idaho investigators never connected the dots in 1982 that a body with two gunshot wounds pulled from the Snake River 24 miles south of Lewiston was that of missing Moscow teenager Dewayne Surls, who had disappeared two weeks earlier 105 miles upstream in the Salmon River near Riggins.

The flooding river had washed the 17-year-old’s body down the lower Salmon and then into the Snake River where it was found near that river’s convergence with the Grande Ronde River.

The body, which was unrecognizable, was buried in an unmarked grave. Fast-forward 42 years with the advances in DNA technology and the resulting pursuit of new leads, and the body was able to be identified as Surls. Investigators have changed the status of Surls’ case from missing person to homicide victim.

Surls and his friend Michael Coffin were driving from Moscow to Boise on June 14, 1982, after finishing their semester at Moscow High School, newspaper archives show.

They were near Riggins where their 1976 blue Datsun scraped the rocks on a roadway hillside. Paint from the car left the only clue investigators had to conclude the car had plunged into the fast-moving waters of the Salmon River. At the time, the river was so high that divers were unable to enter the water and search.

Coffin, 18, was later recovered 25 miles downriver from where the two were believed to have crashed, according to archives from the Idaho Statesman. Surls’ body was never reported found, and neither was the car.

Sixteen days after the crash, boaters found the decomposed body of what was believed to be an 18- to 22-year-old on a small island on the Snake River 25 miles south of Lewiston, according to archives from the Lewiston Tribune.

At the time, Nez Perce County Sheriff Ron Koeper told reporters an autopsy revealed one bullet hole in the man’s neck and another in his shoulder, leading investigators to suspect homicide. But no one guessed the body pulled from the river could’ve been Surls’ since the body would have had to travel more than 100 miles.

The unidentified man was eventually labeled the “Snake River John Doe” and promptly buried in an unmarked grave at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. A sketch of the John Doe and his case details were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system in 2008 in hopes it might generate new leads.

“And that’s where it sat for 42 years,” Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Leavitt said. “Until recently.”

In 2023, Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall said he shipped DNA to Othram DNA labs in Woodlands, Texas, from the case that the sheriff’s office still had in evidence. But it wasn’t enough material for a thorough sample, so the body was exhumed. Because the body was unidentified with no family permission required for exhumation, the process was relatively quick, Hall said.

The lab used genome sequencing, or a process to reveal the complete DNA sequence of someone, to build a genealogical profile, the post from DNASolves said.

Through research and new leads, investigators collected reference DNA samples from potential relatives and compared it to the DNA profile of the Snake River John Doe.