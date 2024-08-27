2 cats infected with bird flu in Washington after eating raw pet food

Two domestic cats have become infected with bird flu after the owners reported feeding their cats potentially contaminated raw pet food, the Washington state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

The two indoor cats with confirmed cases of avian flu are in Snohomish and King counties. One has been euthanized due to the severity of the illness, and the other is being treated by a veterinarian, the department said.

Both owners said they had fed their cats Wild Coast Raw pet food, which the department had warned has been contaminated with bird flu. Indoor cats in Oregon also became ill from eating it.