2 dead, 3 injured at Gorge concert shooting

Campers who attended the Beyond Wonderland music festival Saturday at the Gorge Amphitheatre near George, Wash., are shown Sunday. Sunday’s performances were canceled because of a shooting Saturday night at a campground near this one that left two dead and three injured.

 Garrett Cabeza / The Spokesman-Review

GEORGE, Wash. — Electronic dance music fans left the Gorge Amphitheatre on Sunday expressing disappointment and disbelief after a gunman shot and killed two people before being taken into custody Saturday evening.

The incident in an overflow camping ground at the seasonal outdoor music venue also injured three people, including the shooter. Authorities on Sunday did not provide any further details on a motive or identify the shooter or those wounded and killed, as the promoter of the weekend Beyond Wonderland show announced the second day of music was canceled. An independent agency was called in to investigate an “officer-involved shooting,” but authorities did not provide further details.