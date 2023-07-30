A small platoon of heavy machinery mobilized north of Grangeville last week, launching an assault on fields of ripened winter wheat, also known as the annual grain harvest.

The machines — four red combines and two monstrous trucks — advanced around a large plateau in a synchronized parade, leaving behind a corduroy pattern of yellow wheat stubble. Within a few weeks — with any luck — most of this part of the Camas Prairie will be swathed clean and the grain will be in the bins.