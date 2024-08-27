In November, Idaho voters will consider an amendment to the Idaho Constitution that would ban non-U.S. citizens from voting in Idaho elections.

The Idaho Constitution already requires U.S. citizenship for people to be considered qualified electors.

In Idaho elections, noncitizens have only attempted to vote “handfuls” of times — “not large scale numbers,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Similar to ballot measures in seven other states, Idaho’s amendment — proposed by the Idaho Legislature this year — comes as a handful of local governments across the U.S. have allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections, and after years of election security fears fueled in part by false claims about droves of noncitizens voting in federal elections.

Idaho state Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, says he proposed the amendment to make sure that Idaho law is clear: that noncitizens can’t vote in government elections.

“The main purpose of this legislation is to ensure that no noncitizen will ever vote in a public Idaho election,” he told the Sun in an interview.

But some Democrat state lawmakers worry the amendment could be interpreted to block noncitizens — even immigrants who are legally in the U.S., but aren’t citizens — from voting in private elections, like homeowner’s associations (HOAs) and parent teacher associations (PTAs).

“Our principal concern is that it’s really shoddy drafting, and that on its face, it is not confined to governmental elections,” Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, told the Sun.

Rubel, an attorney, said she wouldn’t have cared as much if the amendment clearly dealt only with government elections.

Andrus says private elections wouldn’t be affected by the amendment, and said that wasn’t his intent.

But Rubel also said she was skeptical that the amendment is needed, noting that she couldn’t identify voter fraud instances in Idaho related to noncitizen voting and saying that existing processes could deal with any potential issues that could arise.

Why states, congressional Republicans seek bans on noncitizen voting

Eight states are considering ballot measures this November to ban noncitizens from voting. Those states include Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wisconsin, States Newsroom reported.

Reuters reports the measures “would mainly tweak state constitutions to say explicitly that only citizens can vote,” but that critics say the change “will have little practical effect, given that it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in those states.”

McGrane stressed Idaho election officials have processes to prevent noncitizen voting attempts, which an executive order in July by McGrane and Gov. Brad Little called for Idaho to bolster.

Jaclyn Kettler, a political scientist at Boise State University, said assurances about election processes have prompted questions and concerns about whether “a constitutional amendment like this is really necessary.”

“That’s where you come into some debate about, ‘Is this a meaningful change? Is it more just like kind of a symbolic measure?’” Kettler told the Sun. “But I think that’s going to depend a little bit on people’s different perspectives in terms of how impactful this constitutional amendment is and how important it is to explicitly lay it out like this.”

No state lets noncitizens vote in statewide elections, according to a March article by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

According to the organization, municipalities in three states and Washington, D.C., let noncitizens vote in some local elections, such as school board elections in San Francisco, and municipal elections in cities in Maryland and Vermont.

Idaho is not among those states. But Idaho’s proposed constitutional amendment, Andrus said, would preemptively block any Idaho localities from potentially allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.

McGrane told the Sun that no Idaho localities have considered allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections.