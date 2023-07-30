230,000 WA residents lost Medicaid coverage since unwinding began

Jason McGill

About 230,000 residents have lost access to their Medicaid, or Apple Health, coverage since Washington’s renewal process for the health insurance plan began this spring, according to new state and national data.

State insurance officials say it’s too early to reflect on overall disenrollment trends because Washington only began terminating plans two months ago, but they acknowledged the initial counts seem high.