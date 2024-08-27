Sections
NorthwestFebruary 23, 2025

31-year-old man struck, killed by semitruck driver near Newport, Wash.

The Spokesman-Review

A 31-year-old Newport, Wash., man was killed after a semitruck struck him Friday on U.S. Highway 2 outside Newport, according to Washington State Patrol.

Austin R. Fuller died at the scene, troopers said in a news release.

At about noon, Blake R. Adams was driving a semi north on the highway, 5 miles west of Newport, when he moved into the southbound lanes to avoid a turning vehicle and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle Fuller was driving south, WSP said.

Adams, 32, of Loon Lake, Wash., was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The cause of the crash and potential charges against Adams are under investigation.

