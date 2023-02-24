The Idaho Board of Transportation approved a $38.2 million bid Thursday for reconstruction of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge in Lewiston.
Curtis Arnzen, Idaho Transportation Department lead engineer for the project, said Wadsworth Brothers Construction Co., of Draper, Utah, was the winning bidder. The only other bid was from Max J. Kuny Co., of Spokane, for $54.8 million.
The project, which has not yet been scheduled to begin, will replace the existing bridge with a wider, up-to-date deck that will accommodate heavier vehicles, as well as allow more shoulder space for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The project is expected to last about a year and a half and the work will focus on one half of the bridge at a time, allowing for traffic flow during construction.
Arnzen said the contractors expect to firm up a starting date within the next few weeks. The contract allows them flexibility in choosing their starting date.
The work will involve keeping all the piers going into the water in place and placing riprap around them. A new concrete cap will be placed on top of the piers that is 8 feet wider on each side than the current lane. That will allow for a 6-foot shoulder on each side of the traffic lanes that will better accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic, Arnzen said.
In other business, the board considered a number of pending projects in the state, including a $4 million proposal on U.S. Highway 95 from the Spalding Bridge to U.S. Highway 12 at the Arrow Bridge. No further details on that project were immediately available.
The board also reviewed bids for other projects in District 2, including a status report on U.S. Highway 95 for the Aht’Wy Interchange and Plaza. The engineering estimate for the project is $30.5 million. There were five bidders on the project and Knife River Corporation-Mountain West submitted the low bid at $24.7 million.
A $13.5 million project on U.S. Highway 12 from the Lochsa Ranger Station to the Holly Creek turnout also was reviewed. Three bidders submitted proposals and the low bid was $14 million from Debco Construction of Orofino.