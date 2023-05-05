A 64-year-old Lewiston man was charged with lewd conduct with a child for allegedly inappropriately touching her in multiple incidents.
Orene J. White was charged with the felony after the 11-year-old alleged victim reported multiple incidents from 2021-23 to her mother, who then contacted police. The most recent incident allegedly took place when the victim and her siblings were in the care of White when the family visited Lewiston. The alleged victim reported that White called her “sexy” when she was creating an avatar that looked like her on a tablet, and the comment made her feel uncomfortable. The alleged victim reported a separate incident when White allegedly touched her inappropriately while she sat on his lap, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The alleged victim and her sibling also reported White favored her and bought the child extra gifts, which he didn’t do for the other children, according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim also reported allegations of inappropriate touching of another adult years earlier. That incident was also investigated by law enforcement and Child Protective Services and found to be unsubstantiated, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with Lewiston police, White denied the allegations and said the “sexy” comment was directed at an avatar the child was making and not her. He also several times denied touching the child inappropriately.
White also said he knew about previous allegations the child had made, which made him unsure if he wanted the children around. He also said he bought the child gifts because they were closer than he was with the other siblings.
White faces life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine for the charge. He made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam via Zoom on Thursday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
