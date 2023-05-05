A 64-year-old Lewiston man was charged with lewd conduct with a child for allegedly inappropriately touching her in multiple incidents.

Orene J. White was charged with the felony after the 11-year-old alleged victim reported multiple incidents from 2021-23 to her mother, who then contacted police. The most recent incident allegedly took place when the victim and her siblings were in the care of White when the family visited Lewiston. The alleged victim reported that White called her “sexy” when she was creating an avatar that looked like her on a tablet, and the comment made her feel uncomfortable. The alleged victim reported a separate incident when White allegedly touched her inappropriately while she sat on his lap, according to the probable cause affidavit.

