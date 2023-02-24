The gardening community on the Palouse appears to be much bigger than Whitman County Library branch managers anticipated, gathering a large support in newly offered planting programs.

The Whitman County Library is kicking off sowing season early by providing gardening programs at different branches. As the end of winter approaches, libraries will offer a space to local green thumbs to prepare for spring harvests. The Tekoa Library’s first meeting for the Garden Group Start-Up was Thursday with future meetings in the works, and the Endicott Library’s second meeting Gardening Planning 101 at 10 a.m. Saturday. Seed libraries also are planned to open at different branches throughout the year.

