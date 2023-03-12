When 9-year-old Roman Mack returns home from school, his black Labrador retriever, Otto, is always waiting anxiously for his return. Ever since the two met last year, they’ve been inseparable, said Roman’s mother, Morgan Frakes.

Otto follows Roman everywhere. When Roman is at his Lewiston home, Otto is tailing him. When he’s at soccer practice, Otto watches, waiting for Roman to return to his side. As Morgan talks, her son sits cradling Otto’s head and whispering to his dog.