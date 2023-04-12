The Clarkston High School isn’t just about building a facility, it’s about building a vision for education.

For Clarkston School District administrators like Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton and high school principal Doug LaMunyan, they want to engage students and change the way they think about education. They are asking residents in the Clarkston School District to help grow that vision by approving a bond of $79 million for 25 years at an estimated tax rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. Ballots were mailed out Saturday and need to be returned by April 25. The bond needs 60% of the vote plus one in order to pass.