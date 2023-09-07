On a beautiful night with a whisper of a breeze, pleasant sunset and temperatures in the 70s, the 89th edition of the Lewiston Roundup kicked off with its most raucous event — Extreme Bulls.

All night long, the massive animals, all muscle and anger, hazed the bull riders they outweigh by thousands of pounds. They slobbered, spun, changed direction and tossed nearly every rider to the turf.