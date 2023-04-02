Found in the Wayan Formation of Bonneville County’s Caribou Mountains, the oryctodromeus will soon become Idaho’s newest state emblem after Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1127 — a bill designating the prehistoric herbivore as Idaho’s first state dinosaur.

After passing both chambers nearly unanimously, Gov. Little signed the bill Thursday afternoon, adding the oryctodromeus as Idaho’s second prehistoric emblem along with the Hagerman horse fossil.

