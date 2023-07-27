When Richard Larsen enlisted in the Air Force in June 1951, he came straight out of high school. He said back then, it was just what you did.
“You wanted to be a part of defending our country,” he said.
For four years, Larsen, now 90, worked as an aerial radio operator, and served in Korea.
Larsen came from a family of people who had served in the Coast Guard, but he bucked the trend by enlisting in the Air Force instead. Unlike today, said his wife, Deborah, enlisting was taken as a given for many young men at the time.
Working as a radio operator was always interesting, Richard Larsen said, because he never knew what he’d hear.
“You’d be surprised, what you heard, and what you had to deal with,” Larsen said.
Life in the Air Force was challenging, Larsen said. His commanding officers were tough men, and the work was never without risk.
He worked in a guarded office in the middle of camp, but also on planes. On one occasion, a plane he was in had to make an emergency landing on a beach after mechanical failures.
Sitting in their Clarkston home, Deborah turned to him.
“Did you feel important?” she asked.
“Oh, no,” he said. “We just did our job.”
Even years later, Deborah said, Richard still remembered Morse code.
“I didn’t marry him until he was, I believe, 45. And he still would tell us what was on the old movies,” she said.
Deborah recalled a story she heard from Richard’s mother. He had come home at dinnertime, not telling anyone he’d be there.
“She felt so bad, because she cooked rice that night,” Deborah said. Despite having eaten plenty of rice in Korea, Richard still liked it, Deborah said with a laugh. There was one food he missed during his deployment.
Though Richard struggles to recall some details and put them to words since a stroke years ago, he doesn’t have to think twice recalling the treat he waited to have for four years.
“I wanted to go out and have ice cream,” he said. “Strawberry.”
Following his service, Richard worked in food service and focused on raising his children. He was an avid hunter, fisher and golfer. His son, Jim Larsen, said Richard didn’t talk much about Korea — but he was a good dad. He often took Jim fishing and golfing.
“I’m just grateful for the way I was raised,” he said.
Jim recalled one fishing trip on the Snake River and Richard hooked a steelhead. That was the most wound-up he ever saw his father, Jim said.
"He was reeling it in, and it must have been an hour before he got that thing about 3 feet from shore. And it broke off the line. Dad threw his pole down and chased after the fish. I think he got his hands on it once,” Jim laughed.
Richard’s daughter, Debbi Davenport, also remembered frequent fishing and camping trips. Her father always tried to make sure his children felt heard, she said.
“He was always there,” she said.
In the years Richard served, he was never in a position that got much attention, Deborah said. But the work he and countless other personnel did was just as important.
“Richard’s job, like so many, was not the kind that gets much attention, like the pilots do,” Deborah wrote in a letter to the Tribune.
Richard’s children don’t remember their dad talking much about his time in Korea. He’s lived a quiet life, Debbi said, and was an excellent father. He never tried to get special recognition for his service.
“I think he kind of thought it was his duty to go serve his country without any accolades or ‘Thank yous’ once he got back, and then to never mention it again,” she said. “I just think that kind of shows how selfless of a person he can be.”
Deborah said something she admires in him, and many of the men who served at the time, was a willingness to do what they believed was right in the face of adversity.
“Dick is not the life of the party, she said. “But (he is) loyal. That’s the way most of the boys were at that time. They knew their job. That doesn’t mean they weren’t afraid of it. But they knew their job and they did their job. Dick has always been the one to always do the right thing.”
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.