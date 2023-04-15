A legislative sticking point: ‘civil cause’

Ruchti

BOISE — The 2023 Idaho legislative session was dominated by discussions about property tax relief and libraries — but there was also something that kept coming up in public hearings and floor debate: the civil cause of action.

The enforcement mechanism, which gives people the right to sue an entity in civil court, showed up in around a dozen bills — including some of the most controversial ones, such as the vetoed “harmful materials” in libraries bill.