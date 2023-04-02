‘He was a titan in Idaho politics’

Phil Batt

BOISE — The 2023 legislative session is nearly at an end, with lawmakers on Friday recessing until Thursday as they await the governor’s action on passed bills.

The session was dominated by debate on school choice, libraries, property tax relief, drag shows, and Medicaid costs, among many other subjects. The Statehouse also featured many new faces, with nearly half the Legislature serving their freshman year this session.