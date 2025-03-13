A major national bank in Boise cuts its losses

More bank branches are on track to close soon in the Boise area, and some workers are losing their jobs.

Wells Fargo notified a federal bank regulator that it will close its branch at 4630 W. State St. in Boise’s Collister neighborhood and its branch at 1400 S. Vista Ave. in the Depot Bench neighborhood.

Separately, the bank also disclosed the layoffs of 55 workers at a Boise call center.

The Collister branch will close May 7 and the Vista branch May 9, a Wells Fargo spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman.

The bank also said in January 2024 that it would relocate its branch at 421 N. Orchard St. in Boise’s Morris Hill neighborhood. That branch is still open 14 months later, but it recently posted notices on the building that it would close.

The notices said the ATM there would remain open. The branch will close May 16, and its replacement, to be called the Overland and Orchard branch, will open May 19 at 5161 W. Overland Road, Suite 101, said Jessica Ngai, the bank’s communications lead for Idaho.

Ngai declined Wednesday to say how many employees would be affected by the changes, and how. She also declined to say how many employees the San Francisco bank has in the Boise area or in Idaho.

“Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers in combination with our mobile app, online website, and ATMs,” Ngai said by email. “We are actively investing in our branch network by opening new locations and refurbishing our entire network. As we optimize our branch network, we are focused on evolving our branch presence based on customer usage and the changing traffic patterns and retail landscape to best meet the banking needs of each community we serve.”

Wells Fargo closed three Idaho branches, including one in the Treasure Valley, between October 2023 and April 2024, according to FinanceBuzz. They were at: 10 E. Corporate Drive, Meridian. 114 E. Appleway, Coeur d’Alene. 320 A St., Idaho Falls.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo disclosed to the state Labor Department in December that it would lay off 55 Boise employees effective Feb. 8.

Those employees worked at the bank’s Enterprise Complaints unit, a call center at 3033 W. Elder St., in an office-and-warehouse area next to Interstate 84 west of Vista Avenue.

The bank also is cutting hundreds of jobs in Oregon.

The Beaverton Valley Times, which serves Portland suburbs, reported in December that the bank would cut about 500 jobs by closing an office in Hillsboro and would lay off 221 workers in Salem, on top of 95 jobs previously cut in Washington County in 2024.