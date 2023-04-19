A new time of year for UI Jazz Fest

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival aims to return to normalcy this year with the exception of one major change.
It is now a springtime event.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 2:06 am
Starting today, audiences can enjoy jazz performances from professional musicians, college students and K-12 students during one of the longest-running educational jazz events in the world.
The four-day festival begins with the “Hamp’s Gala” at 7 p.m. today at the UI Administration Building Auditorium. That event will feature a kick-off concert featuring student ensembles from the Lionel Hampton School of Music.
Vern Sielert, artistic director for the festival, said the UI moved the event to April from its traditional February date for a couple reasons. It did not want harsh winter weather to prevent people from traveling to Moscow to participate in the event. It also wanted to hold concerts inside the ICCU Arena, which is primarily used for basketball games in February.
Thursday through Friday will feature concerts starting at 7 p.m. in the ICCU Arena. Thursday’s concert lineup includes Ghanaian drummer and dancer Habib Iddrisu, trombonist Marshall Gilkes, the UI Jazz Band, the UI Jazz Choir and World Beat Ensemble. The event starts at 7 p.m.
Friday’s lineup includes The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, a big band composed of 15 female musicians. It will also include säje, a Grammy-nominated group of five women known for their smooth vocals.
Saturday’s lineup includes Marcus Miller, a two-time Grammy Award winner and UNESCO Artist for Peace.
Attendees can also enjoy the Lionel Hampton Big Band featuring Jason Marsalis, one of the longest-running jazz orchestras ever. Marsalis is a jazz drummer, vibraphone player, composer, producer, band leader and member of the Marsalis family of musicians.
Sielert said this year marks a return to normalcy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike last year, school groups will be able to perform in person at the festival.
Individual evening and package tickets are available at uitickets.com or can be purchased in person at the box office located at the Bruce M. Pitman information desk, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. The ICCU Arena box office will open at 6 p.m. each night for walk-up sales.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
