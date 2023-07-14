Lcuy Bowman, left, 8, of Pullman, reaps the rewards of being first in line as she grabs the first slice of cheese pizza during the 2023 Rendezvous for Kids program on Thursday at East City Park in Moscow.
Jessica Hoselton, right, of Chicago, Illinois, applies the finishing touches to her daughter Emmarie Hoselton’s, 3, face painting during the 2023 Rendezvous for Kids program on Thursday at East City Park in Moscow.
Vos Garland, left, 6, of Moscow, and Reilly Jackson watch as their wooden popsicle boat slowly sinks into the water during the 2023 Rendezvous for Kids program on Thursday at East City Park in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Oliver Poulsen, 11, of Moscow, throws a plastic ninja star at a styrofoam board during the 2023 Rendezvous for Kids program on Thursday at East City Park in Moscow.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Calvin Bowman, 6, of Pullman, runs through an obstacle course while sporting a black rabbit face painting during the 2023 Rendezvous for Kids program on Thursday at East City Park in Moscow.
MOSCOW — Leeanne Noble was busy early Thursday morning, checking in with volunteers running last-minute preparations to the booths, greeting the children and talking about their projects.
She was also excited to see the plans she and other Rendezvous for Kids volunteers organized come to fruition.
The children were filing in from check-in and volunteers were slowly showing off their activities. The musical act, Two Papas, had started up.
Rendezvous for Kids is going into its 31st year as part of the yearly Rendezvous concerts. Noble, the event coordinator, said there’s room for roughly 120 children attendees each year and has multiple stations for them to stop at. Drop-in attendees are welcome and check-in starts at 8:30 this morning.
“We try to create places where the kids can create,” Noble said.
This year, booths offer Paracord bracelets, tie-dying, yarn octopus braiding, face-painting, a reading station and more.
At one table, Alexis Bailey was helping a few children with braiding yarn legs for an octopus. The table was strewn with legless octopuses in a variety of colors, patiently waiting for legs.
“I ran a lanyard table before and my mom had made these when I was a kid,” Bailey said.
A pile of pipe-cleaner hair ties also sat waiting on the table.
Bailey has been volunteering for at least the last three years and brings her two children with her each year. Her family had been coming to Rendezvous in the Park for years and always enjoyed it, so Bailey said it’s fun to have something for the kids to enjoy.
Noble took over the coordinator position around four years ago and has seen the program grow and change over the years. The planning begins each fall to find volunteers and plan the activities.
Marisa Gibler has been to multiple Rendezvous for Kids over the years and has run other booths with yarn or dolls before running her current spot. She said it’s been a fun event to come to each year.
Gibler was looking through the books she had borrowed from the Neill Public Library to bring with her for the two-day event. She had done the quiet reading spot last year as well, and said it was popular among both children and parents.
The books she brought included early readers and picture books, to suit a wide range of readers.
“It’s a place to chill for kids and parents,” Gibler said.
