As I prepared to lick the envelope of my phone bill my eye caught the reminders on the flap:
Did you remember to sign your check?
Did you remember to enclose the stub?
Did you remember to write your account number on your check?
Yes, I did all of these things. What I forgot was to put the envelope in the mailbox. So it sat on my desk for a couple of weeks until I got another reminder from the phone company, along with a late charge.
First of all, I find all these little reminders somewhat patronizing. Am I a child? Do I have to be reminded to sign my check, enclose the stub and write my account number on the check every single time?
Well, apparently, yes. Maybe the phone company could add one more instruction on the envelope: Did you remember to put the bill in the mailbox?
Some people, like my own children, think that old people like me start to become forgetful just because we’re old and we need the help of prompts in order to get through life. Just miss one little appointment or forget where you’ve placed your glasses and you’ll hear them talking behind your back about sending you to Bubba’s Old Folks Farm. Right away.
Who raised these obnoxious little whippersnappers, anyway?
The truth is, old people worry about increasing forgetfulness themselves. We, also, wonder if it’s time to make reservations at Bubba’s Old Folks Farm. Unfortunately that is sometimes true.
However, it is not always true and old folks need to stop being so critical of themselves. We have lived long lives, we have navigated more ups and downs and hairpin turns than those obnoxious whippersnappers will ever know. It is not surprising that there are other things crowding our minds — like hip replacements and our neighbor’s cancer — besides where we last laid our glasses.
Gentle reminders, like the ones on the back of your phone bill envelope, may seem a bit condescending at times but you can look at them as time-savers. It prevents you from being quite so careless in sending off a check you forgot to sign or spending hours looking up your account number. It’s not a sign you’ve become irrelevant or need to be mothballed. It just means that it sometimes helps to have a little assistance to remember daily, mundane tasks like sticking the bill in the mailbox.