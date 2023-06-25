The last living triple ace, now more than 100 years old, will visit Lewiston during the fifth iteration of the Radials and Rivers Fly-In on Saturday.

Clarence “Bud” Anderson, a newly minted brigadier general and celebrated World War II fighter pilot, will make his second appearance at the event that features a mixture of antique aircraft and military planes. Also making a return visit will be a restored P-51 Mustang painted to replicate Anderson’s Old Crow, one of the planes he flew in the European Theater.