A woman with three possible names has been charged with three offenses in the past month.
Most recently, Tara A. Sullivan was charged Thursday with grand theft, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. According to the probable cause affidavit, she was first identified as Tara A. Sullivan and then as Tara A. Ballas.
According to previous reporting in the Tribune, Ballas allegedly stole a horse that got away from her and returned to the same location and stole a vehicle in Asotin County. Ballas was allegedly traveling at 101 miles per hour in a 45-mph construction zone in a Toyota Highlander, passing vehicles, according to the affidavit. She was stopped in the allegedly stolen vehicle near Winchester.
Ballas was also charged with a felony malicious injury to property May 15. Then she was charged with a misdemeanor first-offense trespass May 9.
In charging documents for the grand theft charge her name is listed as Tara A. Sullivan, Tara A. Payne and Tara A. Ballas. But the name in the court records for the trespassing charge is Payne, the name for the grand theft charge is Sullivan and the name in the malicious injury to property charge is Ballas.
Bail for the grand theft charge was set at $10,000 by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert, at the recommendation of the Nez Perce County prosecutor’s office.
According to the inmate list Monday at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center, Ballas, under the name Sullivan, was in custody.
