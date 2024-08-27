Accreditation on the line for NIC

After two more years of chaos since the last election, North Idaho College is about to find out if it has made enough progress on board governance to retain accreditation.

Parallel to this pivotal moment, voters will decide Nov. 5 who will control a majority of the board of trustees going forward.

Two engineers and an entrepreneur are running against a local legacy business owner, a financial planner and a retired K-12 administrator. While each candidate must live in their respective zone, voters across Kootenai County can vote for all three races.

Given the tight timeline by the accreditor, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, November may be too late to influence the outcome of the accreditation decision. Even if NIC recovers from its sanction status, however, it will likely remain on probation for a period of heightened monitoring, NWCCU President Sonny Ramaswamy told The Spokesman-Review earlier this year.

A peer evaluation team will visit campus this month and recommend a decision to NWCCU’s board, which will meet in January to make a final decision.

William Lyons, a retired electrical engineer, is running against Rick Durbin, an NIC graduate and owner of Silver Pine Wealth Management in Coeur d’Alene.

Greg McKenzie, the only trustee running for re-election, is defending his seat against Eve Knudtsen, owner of Knudtsen Chevrolet in Post Falls.

Michael Angiletta, a business coach at NIC’s Workforce Training Center in Rathdrum, is running against Mary Havercroft, a retired educator who spent most of her career at Lakeland Joint School District.

At a public forum late last month, all six candidates agreed that retaining accreditation is the top priority and that better board governance is the answer. The candidates also generally agreed on other topics.

Who endorsed each candidate reveals more about them and their divisions.

In previous elections, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee endorsed the members of the current board majority: McKenzie, Todd Banducci and Mike Waggoner. The board was under their control when NWCCU gave NIC the highest level of sanction.

Banducci and Waggoner decided not to run for re-election this year.

This year the KCRCC has endorsed McKenzie, Lyons and Angiletta. Those three candidates are campaigning together on a platform called “Make NIC Great Again.”

Their website displays a portrait of them posing together with their families in front of a field. Their values are “accountability,” “transparency,” “family, faith and freedom” and “local control,” the website says.

NIC Trustees Brad Corkill and Tarie Zimmerman, the board’s minority faction who are not up for election, endorsed Durbin, Knudtsen and Havercroft.

An advocacy organization called Save NIC formed a few years ago in response to the accreditation threats and KCRCC’s growing influence. Save NIC’s political action committee, Save NIC Now, supports Durbin, Knudtsen and Havercroft.

Because of the current makeup of the board, the Save NIC faction only needs to win one of the races to gain a majority.

Although voters can participate in all three races, the last election in 2022 had mixed results. Waggoner was elected alongside Corkill and Zimmerman, even though he was endorsed by KCRCC and the other two were not.

Christa Hazel, a founder of Save NIC, said that could have been because of resentment against Waggoner’s opponent, Pete Broschet, for being appointed by the Idaho Board of Education earlier that year.

The KCRCC candidates’ main talking point, besides accreditation, is maintaining local control.

Resentments linger about Broschet and two other board members who were appointed, not elected, in 2022 and hired Nick Swayne as president. Attempts by the next board to put Swayne on administrative leave without cause and hire a replacement are part of what led to elevated board governance sanctions.

one 3

William Lyons declined to be interviewed, saying he was advised it was against his best interest.

Lyons moved to Idaho to retire in 2019, according to his campaign website. He has an associate degree in electrical engineering from ITT Technical Institute in Indianapolis, which happened to lose accreditation and shut down in 2016, though Lyons makes no mention of that as a motivation for running.

“I am running because the NIC is moving in a very ‘Left Wing’ style and I feel the Board of trustees needs to take a more constrictive style of rule with current NIC operations,” Lyons said in a KCRCC questionnaire.

He says on his website that he opposes affirmative action and diversity, equity and inclusion; and that more needs to be done to enforce Idaho’s new laws against them. He supports dual credit and making the transfer process easier.

Lyons also sits on the board of the Idaho State Rifle and Pistol Association.

Rick Durbin, 54, grew up in Post Falls and has an associate degree from NIC in general studies. Before he was a financial planner he worked for the regional Better Business Bureau.

As a former student, Durbin said the school’s accreditation trouble has been “disheartening” to watch.

“It was as if it was just not real, you know?” Durbin said. “For the last few years, we’ve been watching the chaos and the conflict continue to escalate and about a year ago is when I decided to run for trustee.”

He expects to regain a majority on the board to follow through with the accreditation requirements by working together.

Zone 4

Greg McKenzie, 37, did not respond to requests for an interview.