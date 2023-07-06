ASOTIN — The 27-year-old man accused of slaughtering a sow and two piglets at the Clarkston FFA barn remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Lyden M. Blackburn, who was arrested July 1, made his first appearance in Asotin County Superior Court earlier this week. He will be arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree burglary, three counts of malicious killing of livestock, two counts of second-degree theft of livestock and two counts of second-degree animal cruelty.