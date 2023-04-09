Vandals manipulated the lighted cross on the Lewiston Hill to make it appear upside down Saturday evening, but before the night was over — and before Easter arrived — the cross was put right.

The Asotin Lions Club, which maintains the cross and the star on the hill, was informed Saturday evening by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office that vandals had struck the site where the cross is located. The club quickly turned off the cross’s lights, which can be done remotely.

