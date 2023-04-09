The cross on the northern grade over looking the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is upright again after being momentarily turned upside down Saturday evening. Local police are investigating the incident as a vandalism case.
The large cross on the hill looking over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appears upside Saturday evening just before sunshine. The lights are currently off and police are investigating the matter.
Jacob Trickey
Vandals manipulated the lighted cross on the Lewiston Hill to make it appear upside down Saturday evening, but before the night was over — and before Easter arrived — the cross was put right.
The Asotin Lions Club, which maintains the cross and the star on the hill, was informed Saturday evening by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office that vandals had struck the site where the cross is located. The club quickly turned off the cross’s lights, which can be done remotely.
Club members then traveled to the site to fix the cross, but they were beaten there by people not involved with the Lions Club.
“The members of the public were up there getting it fixed before we could even get it done,” said Ty Aiken, an Asotin Lions Club member. “We had a lot of people calling, trying to reach out to us and help us out. It all worked out good.”
The lights were turned back on around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, just a few hours before the arrival of Easter Sunday.
Aiken said the vandals moved the cross’s vertical lights farther up the hill, which made it looks like the cross was upside down.
“Apparently people have a lot of time on their hands,” Aiken said.