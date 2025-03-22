County election offices have removed more than 144,000 individuals from Idaho’s voter rolls after recently completing voter registration maintenance required every two years under Idaho law.

Following the voter roll clean up, there are 1,017,691 remaining registered voters in Idaho — a shift from the 1,178,750 individuals registered as voters during the 2024 general election, the Idaho Secretary of State’s website shows.

Election offices regularly update their voter rolls, removing individuals who moved out of state, those who have not cast a ballot in four years, or those who are ineligible. Elections offices sent notices to people who were removed from Idaho’s voter registration list. The biennial effort is meant to ensure the accuracy and integrity of Idaho elections, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections starts with maintaining accurate voter rolls,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in a press release. “Thanks to the hard work of our county clerks and our collaboration with state and federal agencies, Idaho continues to lead the way in protecting our elections. We are committed to ensuring that only eligible voters are on our rolls, and we are taking every step necessary to make that happen.”