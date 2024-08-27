After breakout, corrections system seeks millions

Quickly after an ambush last year at a Boise hospital injured three correctional officers when a prison transport turned dangerous, the director of the state’s prison system said he made immediate changes and would continue to review department policies.

Now, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has requested millions of additional dollars this legislative session to address concerns that were uncovered after the planned attack at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Last March, Nicholas Umphenour shot and injured two correctional officers at the Boise Bench hospital while they were preparing to transport Skylar Meade, who was serving a minimum 10-year prison sentence, back to the state’s maximum security prison. Boise police accidentally shot and injured a third correctional officer when they responded to the scene.

Meade and Umphenour, who knew each other from prison, then led law enforcement on a 36-hour-long manhunt before they were apprehended in Twin Falls.

They are linked to two north central Idaho homicides — one in Nez Perce County and another in Clearwater County — that took place in that window, according to Idaho State Police.

Each suspect awaits trial on first-degree murder charges related to the case in Nez Perce County. If convicted they could face the death penalty. State police are still investigating the homicide in Clearwater County.

After the attack, the state’s prison system is asking for a nearly $2 million one-time expense to add new technology, equipment and staff “to address vulnerabilities,” Noah Peterson, a budget policy analyst for the state’s Legislative Services Office, told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee during a presentation last week.

Gov. Brad Little outlined the budget request last month in his annual State of the State address, and supports it, Peterson told the legislative committee.

The supplemental requests will go toward making sure an attack like the one at Saint Al’s doesn’t happen again, he added. The department also is requesting a $4.5 million annual increase for ongoing costs related to the technology, salaries and other operating costs.

The largest one-time expense, more than $1 million, would fund a dozen new positions for the remainder of 2025 and equipment to expand the prison’s transportation bureau that moves people in prison between different facilities and handles intakes and releases. The new positions also would increase the agency’s annual budget by $965,500, Peterson said.

Those positions would allow the bureau to handle emergency transports — like Meade’s transfer — instead of typical correctional officers. Three officers were assigned to take Meade to Saint Al’s, though only one of them was armed.

“This was a planned event where they were able to manipulate our transport and get our staff in a really vulnerable position in ways that — candidly, as their director — I do not believe they were trained to respond to,” Tewalt told the committee. “So my response now, my responsibility as an agency is: I either give everybody at that facility that level of training or we bring in some specialized help to do these transports.”

While shift leaders look to assign officers who are qualified to use firearms and have some specialized training to handle high-risk transports, the transport bureau has training beyond that, Tewalt said.

Those officers have specialized equipment, a higher level of firearm certifications including knowing how to shoot their weapons in low light and have additional medical and combat qualifications, he added. IDOC wants to buy seven new vehicles, six of which would be SUVs, along with a wheelchair van that would all be equipped with window barriers, dividers, emergency lights and tinted windows.