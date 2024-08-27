An Idaho judge dismissed Blue Cross of Idaho’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate a $1.1 billion contract to provide health insurance to Idaho government employees.

Idaho 4th District Judge Joseph Borton ruled on Sept. 27 that Blue Cross didn’t have standing in its lawsuit.

That means Regence BlueShield of Idaho remains Idaho’s government employee health insurer.

Blue Cross, which held the contract since 2004, alleged Idaho used an unlawful, new process to award the contract. Meridian-based insurer Blue Cross is considering appealing the decision, spokesperson Bret Rumbeck told the Idaho Capital Sun.

Borton wrote in his ruling that even “construing the record in a light most favorable to Plaintiff (Blue Cross) the Court does not find that Plaintiff suffered any injury in fact; its contract effectively expired according to its terms.”

The judge wrote that he didn’t “find evidence to establish” that the new contracting process, called an invitation to negotiate, “was causally connected to the expiration and nonrenewal of the health insurance contract between Plaintiff and the State.”

Idaho’s state health insurance plan covers around 62,000 people. That includes more than 25,000 employees and over 35,000 of their family members.

In July, Idaho switched its government health insurance plan to being run by Regence, a Lewiston-based insurer.

That was the first time Idaho changed state government health insurers in almost two decades. Regence had previously held the contract before that, the Sun reported.

A Regence spokesperson told the Sun the state’s process to award the contract was fair.

“Regence BlueShield of Idaho found the procurement process to be fair, transparent and consistent with state procurement law,” spokesperson Lou Riepl said in a written statement. “We’re pleased with this outcome. It allows us to maintain our unwavering focus on providing exceptional service to all state of Idaho group health insurance plan participants in compliance with the contract we were awarded by the state earlier this year.”

Blue Cross maintains that the bidding process was unlawful, Rumbeck told the Sun.

“We are disappointed that the district court did not address whether the purchasing process was lawful, and are considering appealing,” he said in a statement. “There was not a lawful bidding process used to obtain the best possible value for health insurance for the tens-of-thousands of state employees and their families.”

In March, Blue Cross sued Idaho and asked a judge to void the contract award to Regence.