The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is extending the city of Lewiston a helping hand to defray the cost of repairing a failed reservoir.
The agency has provided the city a $225,000 loan with a 0% interest rate and 100% principal forgiveness from its emergency fund, said Public Works Director Dustin Johnson at a Monday city council meeting.
“It’s a drop in the bucket, but it’s very much appreciated,” he said of the money the council accepted in a vote.
The city has been seeking financial assistance from state and federal sources since High Reservoir failed Jan. 18 sending a torrent of water into streets, yards and homes.
The breach forced the city to disconnect the reservoir from the rest of its water system and impose restrictions that generally ban automated irrigation for a large share of its water customers this spring.
The repairs of the 4.5 million gallon reservoir, one of the city’s largest, are anticipated to cost about $3 million, last roughly 20 years and enable High Reservoir to serve the same function for the city it did before it ruptured.
The city dismantled a wooden roof at the reservoir and will install a liner in the reservoir along with a floating lid in a project anticipated to be complete by the end of July.
Once that work is finished and the reservoir is back online, the city expects to lift the irrigation limitations.
In other business, the council heard a presentation from Jerry Chavez, the president and CEO of Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group.
Employers in the food processing, energy processing, weapons and ammunition, computerized numerical control machining and outdoor recreation manufacturing are among those Valley Vision will try to recruit to the area in coming months, Chavez said.
He will target those types of ventures in California, Oregon, Washington and Canada, he said.
The goal is that at least five of them will be interested enough in the region to visit for site tours in one year, Chavez said.
At the same time, Valley Vision will be involved in other efforts such as adding manufacturing space and putting together local and state incentives for businesses relocating to the area.
The group will also meet with 21 Lewiston-Clarkston Valley businesses in a format that will use their answers to questions on a software program as a starting point. Volunteers will be trained to conduct confidential interviews with the participating ventures.
“We don’t do this for ourselves,” Chavez said. “We do this for the (Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) residents.”
Chavez joined Valley Vision in December, not long after the Lewiston City Council had decided not to provide the not-for-profit group an annual contribution of $40,000.
Mayor Dan Johnson and Council President Hannah Liedkie said Monday they are seeing fresh ideas in Valley Vision.
When the council discontinued its financial support, Liedkie said her position was she wanted to see metrics and measurables so “that we could do a contract. We cannot just give money away. And so I feel that you have addressed that.”
