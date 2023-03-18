Idaho businessman Mike Boren has elevated a twice-dismissed defamation lawsuit, against critics of his private airstrip in the Sawtooth Range, to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Boren, who cofounded Clearwater Analytics with his brother David, first filed the lawsuit in May 2022 against Blaine County Housing Authority director Sarah Michael, Sawtooth Search and Rescue Cmdr. Gary Gadwa, Boise video producer Jon Conti and Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who died of cancer Sunday.

