Rodeo performers put on a wild show during Family Night at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday.
They busted broncs, wrestled steers, roped calves and flew around barrels. The crowd, teeming with kids who got in free, cheered on their favorite rides.
It started with Keenan Reed Hayes, 20, the No. 1 bareback rider in the world. He scored 86 points on the horse Toy Soldier, who tested him with repeated jumps lifting all four hooves off the Roundup dirt. Hayes spurred and waved his off hand high while his head bounced off the rump of Toy Soldier.
Making his third appearance at the Roundup, the Hayden, Colo., cowboy said it’s one of his favorite places to work.
“Awesome horse, great crowd, fun rodeo,” Hayes said after his fan-pleasing ride. “I can’t wait to come back.”
A horse named Robin Hood gave Logan James Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, a spirited ride that was good enough to win the saddle bronc contest. The Canadian cowboy was familiar with the horse and had high expectations for the Roundup.
“I knew I had a really good chance with that horse,” Ray said. “He’s a handful and he has lots of moves, and I knew if I did my job, it would be a good ride.”
Hay and Robin Hood put on a show. The bronc erupted out of the chutes leaping and kicking with fury. Hay stayed on and scored an 87.5.
After collecting his Pendleton blanket prize from the Nez Perce Tribe, Ray said he’s a big fan of the Roundup vibe.
“I love it here in Lewiston,” Hay said. “The electricity in this arena is unbelievable. It makes us cowboys want to come back and do our best.”
Kids got in on the rodeo action with the wool ride event, a stable of Family Night that sees youngsters clinging to sprinting sheep. The only girl in the wildly popular event bested all the boys. Paige Jackson, the 6-year-old daughter of Shawn and Heather Jackson, scored 84.5 points in the mutton busting event, which featured a dozen kids this year.
“I’m so proud I beat all the boys,” Paige said with a big smile.
The Asotin girl listed her big sister, Lyvia Jackson, as her favorite cowboy, and hopes to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
“When I picked her up from school, I told her she qualified for the rodeo,” said her mom, Heather Jackson. “She pulled a loose tooth earlier in the day, and she said if she won the wool riding buckle, this was going to be the best day of her life.”
The women’s breakaway roping contest was impossibly close. For much of the event, Jacee Currin of Heppner, Ore., was untouchable. She flew out of the chute, threw her rope and slammed on the brakes in 2.6 seconds.
But the last rider of the night refused to concede. Erin Johnson, ranked 14th in the world, posted an unfathomable 2.2-second ride
“Holy mackerel. We need to check the arena records,” roared rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen.
Records did fall in the team roping event. Erich Rogers of Round Rock, Ariz., and Paul Eaves of Lonedell, Mo., roped the front and rear legs of their calf in just 3.7 seconds, the fastest time ever at the Roundup. The previous record of 3.9 seconds was set in 2017.
The other speed events were also decided by whisker-thin margins. The No. 1 barrel racer in the world and a two-time champion squeaked out a victory. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Lampasas Texas, posted a time of 17.34 seconds. That bested Kelly Allen, Stephenville, Texas, who had a time of 17.55 and Hailey Garrison. Glen, Mont., who rounded all three barrels in 17.58 seconds.
Marcos Costa of Iretama, Brazil, had the best tie down roping time of the night. He shot out of the chute with the tie down rope in his mouth, lassoed the calf and leapt from his horse in one motion, flipped the critter and tied its three legs in eight seconds flat.
The former world champion has been to the National Final Rodeo four times and is ranked No. 21 in the world.
The night ended with a round of bull riding. Hayes Weight took it as an opportunity for improvement. He finished second in the Extreme Bulls event Wednesday. But the Goshen, Utah, cowboy wouldn’t be denied on Thursday. He posted a score of 86.5 with a wild ride.
Following his dismount, Weight, a man of faith, pointed to the heavens.
Haley Proctor, a world champion trick rider, was assisted by her 2-year-old daughter Coulee May, who demonstrated the one leg-stand atop a pony. The 28-year-old Colorado entertainer impressed the audience with a “suicide ride,” dangling upside-down while her horse circled the arena at a high rate of speed.
A rain shower erupted in the middle of the women’s breakaway roping event. The drops fell hard at first and then retreated to a light shower. Many fans headed for shelter but most stayed in their seats. Lightning flashed across the sky at several points during the night but stayed far away from the Roundup Grounds.
Because kids get in free, ticket sales and total attendance don’t align. There were 3,506 tickets sold. Roundup director Willie Deibel estimated a total attendance of about 4,200.
Officials results were unavailable at press time.
