Alternative energy code not likely to be done promptly

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

POMEROY — The Garfield County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) heard a report of progress on the wind and solar code, and discussed wolf collaring and phone service change particulars at its meeting Jan. 13.

County Prosecutor Matt Newberg, County Engineer Shawn Turpin and outside counsel Ken Harper presented the board with an update on the expected progress of the new wind and solar code currently being reviewed by the County Planning Commission.

Harper stated that the review is going slower than initially projected and that the code is not likely to be completed by the current moratorium’s expiration date of Feb. 5.

“I’ve been very impressed by your Planning Commission and public engagement,” Harper said, but added “there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

He also stated that giving the required public notice of hearings both for the Planning Commission to approve the code and again for the BOCC to approve it will not be able to be accomplished before Feb. 5.

Harper said that if the moratorium is allowed to lapse, the Planning Commission could continue to revise the code, but the county would start processing Conditional Use Permits again using the old code.

The BOCC expressed their disappointment that the process was not further along and their hesitancy to extend the moratorium.

County Sheriff Drew Hyer reported to the commissioners that the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted wolf collar training at Rose Springs with the stated intent to collar a wolf in each pack in Garfield County. The WDFW will use a helicopter during the collaring.

The commissioners also discussed phone service providers with County IT technician Greg Sharp. The county currently contracts with Jamestown Networks for its phone service. Options Sharp has looked into include one that would save the county $800 every month for 41 phone lines. Changing service providers is waiting on research into security requirements for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office phone.

— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday

Hotel McCall, Jug MTN Ranch, Foresters under new management

McCALL — Hotel McCall, Jug Mountain Ranch and Foresters recently came under new management.