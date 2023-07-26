Swimmers won’t be dipping into Bert Lipps Pool to escape the heat this summer.
The 76-year-old pool is sitting dry after being open only one day this year, June 13, the week when city staff discovered 90,000 gallons of water a day were escaping from it, said Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
Its closure will continue throughout the rest of the summer so city staff can get a complete picture of the pool’s problems, he said.
An investigation has identified two categories of leaks, but city staff believe they haven’t yet found causes for all the problems, Barker said.
The issues surfaced around the same time a sinkhole formed on 13th Street near the pool. In mid-June, the sinkhole was at least 40 feet long and 2-3 feet wide.
A repair of the sinkhole was recently finished. Barker’s staff didn’t identify any tie to it and the pool’s leaks, he said.
A visual inspection found bursts in an uninsulated 2- to 3-foot crawl space beneath the pool’s deck that likely occurred over a number of years.
Additionally, ground-penetrating radar located cracks in the pool shell, but no large voids in the gravel and sand base underneath it, Barker said.
The city plans to run cameras through pool pipes to see if it has any additional problems, he said.
“I want to make sure before we fill it up again that we’ve identified any major issues or causes,” Barker said.
Once that information is gathered, it will be presented to the Lewiston City Council along with a cost estimate for repairs, Barker said. Depending on what the numbers show, that discussion could be one that examines the long-term goals for aquatic facilities in the community, he said.
If for example, repairing Bert Lipps Pool cost $500,000, it would be a significant percentage of the price of a new pool that might run between $3 million and $4 million, Barker said.
Swimmers at Bert Lipps Pool, the less busy and older of the city’s two pools, are typically from Normal Hill and many of them arrive on foot, Barker said.
A total of 4,331 people used Bert Lipps pool last year, compared with 6,775 at the Orchards Pool for open swim season, he said.
“My hope would be to have the pool open again for next summer, but it’s still way too early to know what the future holds without having all of the information,” Barker said.
