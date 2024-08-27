A Clarkston man is attempting to start an amputee and limb loss support group, and has planned the group’s first meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Asotin County Library in Clarkston.
Rick Isley became a below-the-knee amputee in May 2023. He said he spent 12 days in a rehabilitation facility in Spokane where a daily support group was available.
“People in all stages of limb loss were able to share their experiences and process emotions in a safe environment,” Isley said in an email to the Tribune. “Upon returning to the LC Valley, I realized that there wasn’t any sort of support for amputees and those living with limb loss.”
Isley said it took him awhile to feel qualified to start a group, but is now at that point.
“I’ve come to realize that my own experience is all that I need to facilitate a safe space for people to gather and share their own experiences,” he wrote.
Isley doesn’t have firm plans beyond the meeting Thursday. The Asotin County Library is at 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Isley can be contacted at (509) 552-9610 or rickisley71@gmail.com.