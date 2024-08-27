A Clarkston man is attempting to start an amputee and limb loss support group, and has planned the group’s first meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Asotin County Library in Clarkston.

Rick Isley became a below-the-knee amputee in May 2023. He said he spent 12 days in a rehabilitation facility in Spokane where a daily support group was available.

“People in all stages of limb loss were able to share their experiences and process emotions in a safe environment,” Isley said in an email to the Tribune. “Upon returning to the LC Valley, I realized that there wasn’t any sort of support for amputees and those living with limb loss.”