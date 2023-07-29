I once went camping with some friends who advised me that one of the best ways to repel mosquitoes was to drink beer. Something about the B vitamins in beer that mosquitoes don’t like, my friends said.
Since then I’ve read a study that said drinking beer actually attracts mosquitoes. Something about alcohol making a person sweat more, which is a mosquito magnet.
Whatever, my camping pals and I drank plenty of beer that weekend. And whether the beer attracted or repelled mosquitoes, we never noticed.
This just makes me wonder about all of the so-called natural approaches to trying to get rid of bugs. Many people, yours truly included, try to find other ways besides using toxic chemicals to modify our environs, especially the annoying ones. This does not include your annoying relatives at family picnics, whom you have to put up with, no matter what.
Some people like to use citronella candles or incense sticks to ward off mosquitoes. Candles and incense sticks create a nice ambience in the backyard if you’re sitting out there on the deck on a summer evening. But I’ve never met anyone who claimed that the citronella devices actually work to keep the bugs away. In fact, during a recent experiment in my backyard, three honey bees were drawn to the citronella candle and drowned in the hot wax.
The fact is, mosquitoes, like many politicians, are opportunists. Those bugs have not survived millions of years of evolution by being pansies. Burn citronella to keep them away — they will adapt. Drink beer to repel them — they learn to imbibe.
Likewise, some politicians read the room and if they determine negative vibes, will opportunistically pivot to whichever position the crowd finds more palatable. Some people might also equate politicians with mosquitoes because of their blood-sucking tendencies.
Frustrating though it is, you have to admire the tenacity of creatures that can take such efforts at eradication and still survive.
Someone once told me that if/when human beings finally manage to destroy the Earth, mangle the environment to where it is no longer habitable, the last man standing — so to speak — will be the cockroaches.
Maybe also mosquitoes. Almost makes you want to treat them with a little more respect.