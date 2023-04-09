Hells Canyon Grand Hotel wasn’t planning for a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, but was delighted to find eggs planted in its lawns and bushes Saturday morning.

Kids grasped their baskets tightly as they excitedly waited for the hunt to begin, keeping an eye out for golden eggs peeking out of the grass. When hotel staff blew the whistle, eggs that were plastered across the yard were gone in seconds. More than a hundred kids visited the hotel during the egg hunt, but there was still plenty of candy to go around.

