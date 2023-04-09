Paislee Wallace, right, 2, waves to the Easter Bunny while taking a portrait with her cousins BlaykeLee, center, 5, and BrynLee Wallace, 3, on Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Easter egg hunt in Lewiston.
Paul Cooke, right, and his daughter Aria, 5, sort through her Easter egg bounty as Evelyn Cooke, center, 6, and Ava Brashear, 4, play with a newly found toys Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Easter egg hunt in Lewiston.
Paislee Wallace, right, 2, waves to the Easter Bunny while taking a portrait with her cousins BlaykeLee, center, 5, and BrynLee Wallace, 3, on Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Easter egg hunt in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Baby Paisley Holman enjoys her first Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
BrynLee Wallace, 3, sneaks a wave to the Easter Bunny from her hiding spot behind a chair Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Kenzie Turner, 6, sports a sparkly set of bunny ears Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Easter egg hunt in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Kids of all ages swarm the north lawn in search of candy filled Easter eggs on Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A little girl grabs a piece of candy from her Easter egg basket Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Paul Cooke, right, and his daughter Aria, 5, sort through her Easter egg bounty as Evelyn Cooke, center, 6, and Ava Brashear, 4, play with a newly found toys Saturday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Easter egg hunt in Lewiston.
Hells Canyon Grand Hotel wasn’t planning for a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny, but was delighted to find eggs planted in its lawns and bushes Saturday morning.
Kids grasped their baskets tightly as they excitedly waited for the hunt to begin, keeping an eye out for golden eggs peeking out of the grass. When hotel staff blew the whistle, eggs that were plastered across the yard were gone in seconds. More than a hundred kids visited the hotel during the egg hunt, but there was still plenty of candy to go around.
Kim Riddle, egg hunt organizer and food and beverages manager at the hotel, said she was happy to see a turnout equal to — or perhaps even greater than — their first egg hunt. The hotel started the egg hunt last year as a way to give back to the community, but didn’t anticipate how many people would show up. Riddle said it was a hit and so much of a success they had to make it a recurring event.
“The egg hunt is our way of giving back to the community,” Riddle said. “It’s completely free of cost to the community and it’s our way of saying ‘thanks.’ ”
Riddle said more than 1,000 eggs were distributed across the lawn for kids to find, and some were hidden in the bushes and greenery around the hotel for detective-minded youngsters to track down. Of the plethora of eggs, 10 golden ones were placed that could be traded in for a special gift. Kids who found a golden egg could pick from an assortment of giant chocolate bunnies or toys to take home, and all participants could take home the candy inside the eggs they found.
“It’s so much fun for the kids to get out of the house, and get candy and toys,” Riddle said. “It’s fun to have something to do that’s wholesome in the community. It’s a really family-oriented event that everyone enjoys.”
The Easter Bunny made a visit at the hotel, who greeted kids and asked a local photographer to take photos for families. The world-famous rabbit said kids in Lewiston and Clarkston are the nicest, and loves to stop by when they can.
Riddle said because she works at the hotel every Easter, it’s her family’s tradition to serve and have fun with the community. She brings her kids to the hunt and asks them to help the Easter Bunny set up the event.
“I have six children, so Easter is really about family,” Riddle said. “But my favorite part is Easter dinner when we get home.”
Riddle’s son Lucas, 5, said his favorite part about Easter is the candy.
Kassadee and Jennifer Clark, of Lewiston, brought Kassadee’s 2-year-old son Jaidyn to the egg hunt. Jennifer, Jaidyn’s grandmother, said he loves to do these things, and as an active baby it’s good to get him outside and playing. Kassadee said her family loves Easter because it’s a holiday to celebrate when God gave himself for everyone.
Kent and Patty Meshishnek, of Lewiston, said their grandson Kolton, 5, begged them to go to the hotel’s egg hunt because he had so much fun last year. Kolton said the Easter Bunny came to his house and he was happy to see his big-eared buddy again.
Jannie Miller and Ryan Laford brought their grandchildren Kinleigh, 10, and Finn, 6, all the way from the Tri-Cities to the egg hunt. Jannie said their grandchildren always come and visit them in Lewiston for Easter, and thought it would be fun to collect eggs. Kinleigh said her favorite part about Easter is spending time with family, and Finn said his favorite part was finding eggs.
Valerie Allen and Jennifer Becker, of Clarkston, brought their son Dawson, 5, to the egg hunt dressed up as Spider-Man. Jennifer said she and her family try to tie Dawson’s favorite superheroes into Easter, and the best way they found was to make Holy Week into Superhero Week. Dawson said he loves superheros because Jesus was the first superhero of the world.
Riddle said she and hotel staff are excited for next Easter and plans on hosting the egg hunt again next year.