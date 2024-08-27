An electoral shift: gobs of out-of-state money

An influx of out-of-state campaign money paid for many of the negative ads in Idaho during the 2024 elections, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said Wednesday during the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho Conference in Boise.

“There was more money from out of state on negative ads than there was in state,” McGrane said. “That’s the big shift.”

During the tax conference, McGrane presented campaign spending and independent expenditure data for 2024. The data are available on the revamped VoteIdaho.gov website, by clicking the “elections info and results” tab and then the “data and dashboards” header.

Most of the money for negative ads came during the 2024 primary election, not last month’s general election.

Of the $1.1 million in out-of-state spending during Idaho’s 2024 primary election, $925,985 was spent opposing candidates versus just $187,649 in out-of-state money spent supporting candidates.

By contrast, most of the in-state campaign finance money was spent in support, not in opposition. Among in-state expenditures, almost $1.5 million was spent in support, while $795,643 was spent in opposition.

“Everyone I talked to, every legislator who’s approached me recently — and I’ve had people come to the office — is like, ‘How do we stop out-of-state money?’” McGrane said. “And the biggest challenge is, you can’t stop it. We can add more reporting, more transparency. We can steer the rules — whether it’s the funding limits for candidates or other things. But money in politics is a part of the system. It’s like water in a river. You can steer it but you can’t stop it.”

“There is more money coming in than ever before,” McGrane added.