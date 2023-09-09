The growing popularity of food trucks around the region proves the dictum of summer eating: Everything tastes better outdoors.

Stop to think about it. You order a tamale served in a paper tray with a plastic fork and the usual accoutrements. You stroll down the parkway devouring it and your taste buds are alive, even as you’re swatting away flies and inhaling car exhaust — two things that don’t usually happen when you’re sitting inside at a restaurant. But the tamale tastes wonderful and the reason is because all those other elements are assuaged by the cool refreshment of eating outdoors.