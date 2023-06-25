Wildcats celebrate the good old days

Spencer Bron, right, and Tiffany Bron of Clarkston play a game of corn hole on Saturday during Anatone Day at Anatone Community Hall.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

ANATONE — The well-known sign outside Anatone says 38 people live here, but the population exploded Saturday for the 40th community celebration and an all-school reunion for the Wildcats.

The last class at Anatone High School graduated in 1976, when the school was consolidated with the Asotin district. There were some Asotin Panthers and Clarkston Bantams in the crowd, but many grandparents on site recalled the rural town’s heyday, telling stories about the Wildcats of yesteryear and browsing through yearbooks.