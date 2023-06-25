ANATONE — The well-known sign outside Anatone says 38 people live here, but the population exploded Saturday for the 40th community celebration and an all-school reunion for the Wildcats.
The last class at Anatone High School graduated in 1976, when the school was consolidated with the Asotin district. There were some Asotin Panthers and Clarkston Bantams in the crowd, but many grandparents on site recalled the rural town’s heyday, telling stories about the Wildcats of yesteryear and browsing through yearbooks.
Mitchell Benedict, 65, hung onto his basketball jersey and proudly wore the blue and gold uniform on Anatone Day.
“I was in the last class that graduated here,” Benedict said. “I go to this every year, always on the last Saturday of June, to see my old friends. Anatone is laid back and very peaceful. I really like this community.”
Carl Sangster, 70, attended 12 years of school in his hometown, graduating in 1971. “I have a lot of family here, and it’s fun to see familiar faces.”
A barbecue lunch, raffle and ATV poker run were part of the festivities. Smoke from a wildfire near the Snake River was closely monitored by the ranchers and farmers at the gathering.
Melinda Schmadeka, 37, said her family has farmed in the Anatone area her entire life. She and her husband are raising two boys there.
“It’s secluded, and we live near my parents. We love the poker run at Anatone Day, and last year I won the horseshoe tournament. I beat all the men,” she said with a laugh.
Ken Hafer, 75, graduated from Anatone High in 1966 before going to work for Asotin County for 41 years.
“I like living here because of the weather and the people,” Hafer said. “When I leave, they’ll pack me out in a pine box or a bucket.”
Bob Hough, 80, agreed with the weather assessment. “We don’t have floods or hurricanes,” he said. “It’s the best place in the world, although the winters can get a little long.”
Hough, who worked for the county for 33 years, graduated as a Wildcat in 1962. At the time, there were 34 students in the high school.
“The numbers just dwindled away. It was time to consolidate.”
Tom Appleford, 72, said his great-grandfather settled in Anatone around 1877, and he’s never had a desire to live anywhere else.
“It’s isolated,” Appleford said. “I like to farm and ranch, and raise pigs and grandkids.”
Appleford and his wife, Barb, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in September. She grew up in Culdesac.
“We had to import once in awhile,” Tom said, joking about his wife’s Idaho roots. “Otherwise, it was all cousins up here.”
Slices of homemade pies, Anatone Day shirts, jewelry and other items were on sale at the event. Many people were sitting under awnings that were toppled when a gust of wind blew through the setting.
Attendees scrambled to get things back in order before the food was served. A pig had been roasted in a pit, and the aroma drew a large line to the covered building filled with tables and chairs.
Live music played in the background as folks visited. Children gathered around a Washington State Parks booth to learn about rivers and seasons while others played outside and periodically ran into the dining area to admire a table of cupcakes.
Many visitors and local residents said they’ll be back next June for the Anatone activities.
“I went to school in Asotin, but I’m related to just about everyone up here,” said Dean Forgey, 72. “I always enjoy coming to this.”
