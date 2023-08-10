GRANGEVILLE — What seemed an impossibility nine years ago to a small volunteer group of animal rescuers with no money, no shelter, no land and no clear path forward is finally becoming a solid reality.

The Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) of Idaho County recently announced the donation of an acre and a half of property on the outskirts of Grangeville where members plan to eventually build a shelter and storage area for cats and dogs in need of a home.