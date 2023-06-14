The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter announced Tuesday that it is “at extreme over-capacity” with animals in its care, and asked the public to help in a variety of ways.
The shelter is caring for 153 animals, with 55 of those being looked after by foster families, according to a news release the shelter distributed Tuesday afternoon.
The shelter, located in east Lewiston near the Clearwater Paper mill, usually has three technicians on duty each day, meaning each of them is now responsible for about 30 animals.
“Our staff has been working diligently to provide the most basic needs for our animals,” Director of Operations Audrey Williams said in the news release. “Their compassion and strength is admirable but the onset of burnout is inching its way through.”
The excess of lost or abandoned animals is a trend in the valley and in the nation, according to the shelter’s news release. Shelter Animals Count, a national database, recently published an article that said the increase in unclaimed pets is the result of several factors, including the ripple effect of more pet adoptions during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the end of pandemic restrictions, harder financial times and a lack of funding at shelters.
So people are more apt to abandon pets — and less likely to adopt them.
“Our length of stay before animals are adopted is longer than it’s been,” shelter Development Director Becky Sturmer said. “It’s just one of those times right now. Some people can’t feed themselves right now.”
The shelter isn’t accepting animals at this time, but does try to “figure out something” to help stray animals, Sturmer said.
To help the situation, the shelter asks valley residents to try to reunite lost pets with their owners. Animal shelters can scan the pet for a microchip, a found report can be filed at bit.ly/42INsjU and a post about the pet can be made on a social media group.
The Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, a nonprofit organization, can also be helped by donations of money, food, treats and supplies. And adopting animals will create room for more stray animals.
The shelter doesn’t euthanize animals because of crowding, Sturmer said. Animals are only put down if they have a “severe injury,” she said.
A campaign is underway to build a new animal shelter in the Lewiston Orchards south of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The garage/sally port of the facility has been completed, but the main shelter still needs to be built — and the money to build it still needs to be raised, Sturmer said.
The new facility will allow animals that are ill to be more effectively isolated from the healthy ones. There will also be features that aren’t available at the current shelter.
More information about the Building for the Paws campaign is available at bit.ly/3N4KbWf.
Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.