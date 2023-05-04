Registration for an online public listening session on the Biden administration’s approach to Snake and Columbia river salmon and steelhead recovery opens today and speaking slots are expected to go quickly.

Comment opportunities in two previous sessions, held in March and April, filled quickly and the sessions were dominated by those in favor of breaching the four lower Snake River dams. Registration for the session, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25, opens at noon today at bit.ly/413Z7sE.