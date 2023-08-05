Stories in the Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled for Sunday’s Tribune.
McCALL, Idaho — Preliminary plans to build 125 apartments in downtown McCall were aired Tuesday to the McCall Area Planning and Zoning Commission.
The proposal by Boise developer Michael Hormaechea would develop 4.4 acres along Idaho Street and Ward Street across Third Street from Alpine Village.
The site is now occupied by the McCall Mobile Manor, a mobile home park that’s home to more than a dozen residents.
Hormaechea’s proposal would build 125 apartments in four buildings totaling about 106,000 square feet. The complex would include:
• 48 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.
• 72 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments.
• Five three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments.
Hormaechea is working with city staff to reserve “well over half” of the 125 apartments for full-time McCall residents under the city’s local housing incentive program.
“We’re working really hard to try to deliver something that will address a big community need,” he said. “They won’t fit everybody, but I think it’ll fit a pretty big chunk of people that currently can’t find a place.”
One of the three apartment buildings would be about 46 feet tall, which would require city approval for a conditional use permit to exceed the 35-foot height limit set by city code.
Hormaechea compared the three-story building to the nearby Alpine Village at 600 N. Third St., but noted it would be built further away from Third Street.
The complex would include 173 covered parking spaces and 40 bicycle parking spaces. Vehicles would enter and exit the apartment complex at two entrances, on Idaho Street and Ward Street.
P&Z Chairman Robert Lyons questioned plans for each apartment to have one interior storage shed spanning about 4 by 4 feet.
“That’s pretty limited,” Lyons said. “If they’re going to be long-term apartments, they’re going to need storage for toys.”
Hormaechea said it is still to be determined whether all 125 apartments are built as part of one construction phase or if construction would be spread over several years.
“Ideally, we’d do it all in one shot,” he said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Dixie Days on tap this weekend
DIXIE, Idaho — The 100th Old-Time Dixie Days celebration is set for today and Sunday.
Slated for today are a bake sale from 8 to 10 a.m and a Kids’ Fishing Derby at Goose Island from 8 to 11 a.m. Vendor booths will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cornhole tournament is set for sign-ups from 9 to 10 a.m. Cost is $20. A wine and whiskey pull will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the silent auction is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw and water will be available for $10, or hot dog, water and chips for $5. Starting at 3 p.m., the Dynamic Dogs Food Truck will be available with hot dogs, snow cones and lemonade.
A kids’ coin search in the sand will be held, and a baseball game is set for noon. The band Coltrain Reloaded will begin playing at 5 p.m. (BYOB).
On Sunday, events include breakfast at the community center from 8 to 11 a.m., and the raffle drawing for a Henry Classic .22 Rifle at 11 a.m. (entrants need not be present to win). Tickets are $1 each.
All activities, except the Sunday breakfast and the fishing derby, will take place at the 4th of July Park on Dixie Road.
Dixie Days is sponsored by the Super 8 Motel and Gateway Inn in Grangeville, as well as a variety of additional donations and volunteer support.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday