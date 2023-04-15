Apartments to be built in Clarkston

Mallahan

A 72-unit apartment complex for families who have been priced out of the housing market is moving forward just west of Clarkston’s Walmart.

A not-for-profit group, Horizon Alliance, has received a $5 million loan from the Washington State Housing Trust Fund. Horizon Housing Alliance has also been allocated $17 million in low-income housing tax credits issued by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission for the project anticipated to be ready by the end of 2024.