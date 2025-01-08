Apple inks Seattle’s biggest lease since 2019

Apple is expanding in Seattle, finalizing the largest single lease of office space in the city since the pandemic’s onset.

The iPhone maker is bucking the trend of tech companies choosing Bellevue for new offices by taking more than 190,000 square feet of space in South Lake Union from Meta, according to a report from commercial brokerage Colliers.

Meta announced in January 2023 that it would offer to sublease its office in the Arbor Blocks 333 building, on Eighth Avenue North in Seattle. The parent company of Facebook was making big real estate decisions at the time and going through rounds of layoffs. It also said it would offer the Block 6 building in Bellevue’s Spring District for sublease.

Since then, Meta has moved out of another Seattle office and offered another Spring District office, the Block 5 building, for sublease.

Apple has been quiet in the Seattle area since it leased two 12-story buildings at Dexter Avenue and Thomas Street in 2019, when it announced it planned to add 2,000 jobs in the Seattle area. The company had about 2,000 employees based in the Puget Sound region as of last year, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Colliers’ report said Apple isn’t subleasing the Arbor Blocks 333 building from Meta, which ultimately terminated its lease. Apple is signing a new lease, the largest new one in the city since 2019.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the largest office moves in Seattle have been high-profile vacancies by Amazon. The e-commerce giant has moved employees out of more than 1 million square feet of office space since 2020, most of it in the Denny Triangle neighborhood.

Some big deals have been inked recently. Perkins Coie, Seattle’s largest law firm, announced last year that it was signing a 150,000-square-foot lease in the Russell Investments Center tower on Second Avenue in downtown Seattle. However, the firm is moving out of an office about twice the size of that in the nearby 1201 Third tower.

Colliers said tenant demand in the city is “uneven but increasing,” and the leasing cycle is coinciding with companies making firm decisions on office space. Many companies had leases expiring after 2020 and signed short-term extensions to sort out office needs.

“At this point enough companies are making their second leasing decision, which will solidify more certainly the direction of the office market than those decisions made in 2020, 2021, or even 2022,” the report said.