Applications for projects that improve forest conditions and support rural jobs in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are being accepted through Sept. 15. The proposals should be consistent with Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.
Proposals will be evaluated by the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC), a committee of 15 local citizens representing a variety of interests and expertise who have been appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture. The RAC’s purpose is to improve collaborative relationships and provide advice and recommendations to the Forest Service concerning project proposals and funding consistent with the Secure Rural Schools program.
The RAC will consider proposals for projects set for, or provide substantial benefits to, National Forest System lands in Clearwater, Idaho and Latah counties. A variety of projects may be considered, including those that benefit forest health, fisheries, wildlife, soils, watersheds and other resources. Proposals to maintain roads, trails and other infrastructure, or to control noxious weeds also receive strong consideration.
Potential project sponsors may contact local Forest Service offices to obtain information that may be needed for a proposal and to ensure proper agreements and paperwork are completed that will enable the project sponsor to obtain funding if recommended by the RAC. Applications may be sent directly to sm.fs.npclwrac@usda.gov.
Project proponents will be notified of the time and location of meetings where proposals will be considered. Proponents are encouraged to attend these meetings and be prepared to answer questions regarding proposed projects. These meetings are also open to the public.
The North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee is also accepting applications for members. Resource Advisory Committee members serve a four-year term and represent a variety of interest groups and/or organizations. Anyone wishing to download the application forms may visit bit.ly/NCI-RAC. Completed applications should be submitted to mailbox. Applications are accepted at any time until positions are filled.
Questions about North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee project proposals or membership applications can be directed to Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Administrative Officer, Joslyn Osborn-Gaines, at (208) 935-4253 or by email to sm.fs.npclwrac@usda.gov.