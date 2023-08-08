Applications for projects that improve forest conditions and support rural jobs in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests are being accepted through Sept. 15. The proposals should be consistent with Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

Proposals will be evaluated by the North Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee (RAC), a committee of 15 local citizens representing a variety of interests and expertise who have been appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture. The RAC’s purpose is to improve collaborative relationships and provide advice and recommendations to the Forest Service concerning project proposals and funding consistent with the Secure Rural Schools program.